Gov. Noem campaigns in New Hampshire as virus surges at home

In this image from video, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.(Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has hit the campaign trail in New Hampshire, making appearances without wearing a mask, even as her state witnessed a new highpoint for virus cases.

Active cases of the coronavirus on Thursday topped 7,000 for the first time in South Dakota and hospitalizations inched to a new high for the third-straight day in a row.

The Republican governor has vaulted to national prominence among conservatives who have praised her hands-off approach to the pandemic.

As she made numerous campaign stops in New Hampshire, the health crisis in her home state continued to escalate.

