Gov. Noem calls for Ravnsborg to resign following plea agreement

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem reacted to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s plea of “no contest” to charges against him regarding the death of Joseph Boever.

As part as his plea agreement, Ravnsborg will pay $1,000 for the two misdemeanor counts, more than $3,000 to Hyde County for costs associated with the investigation and perform public service on distracted driving education.

Noem expressed her displeasure in the proceedings.

“Like many South Dakotans, I am not only disappointed in how this process was handled by prosecutors, but outraged at the result of today’s plea hearing and sentencing. Ravnsborg has not accepted responsibility for the death of Joseph Boever and did not even appear in court today to face the charges or the Boever family,” Noem said in a statement.

Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch said in March that the House would wait until after “the judicial system is able to do its job” to proceed with articles of impeachment against Ravnsborg. The South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, the South Dakota Police Chiefs Association, and the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police previously called on him to resign.

“If Ravnsborg does not resign, as I believe he should, the Legislature can and should consider the articles of impeachment already brought in the House,” Noem said. “I have therefore instructed the state Department of Public Safety to provide Speaker Gosch a complete copy of the investigation file in the coming days to assist the House in its important work.”

Ravnsborg’s charges were announced in February after a months-long investigation into the death of Joe Boever, who was killed after being struck by Ravnsborg’s car while walking on the shoulder of Highway 14.