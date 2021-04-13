Gov. Noem asks President Biden to allow fireworks at Mount Rushmore in July

Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D., after President Donald Trump spoke. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

KEYSTONE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking that he intervene and allow a Fourth of July fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

The National Park Service has denied a permit for the fireworks this year, citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, tribal opposition and the environment.

Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore last Fourth of July after concerns about wildfires cancelled similar displays since 2009.

Noem’s request comes after the national memorial was recently closed for several days because of a large wildfire at its doorstep.