PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Governor Kristi Noem is looking for the South Dakota Legislature to pass a bill mandating public schools not teach Critical Race Theory (CRT) at any level.

In a news release, Noem released a draft for a proposed 2022 bill called “an act to protect students from Critical Race Theory.” You can see the text of the bill below.

The bill says any state-accredited school district or university under the control of the Board of Regents or Board of Technical Education would be banned from directing or compelling students on three tenets.

“That any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.” “That individuals should be adversely treated or feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin.” “That individuals, by virtue of race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin, are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin.”

The second section calls for no “distinction or classification of students shall be made on account of race or color” but would not prohibit required collection or reporting of demographic data.

The 2022 Legislative Session begins on Tuesday, Jan. 11 with the State of the State address.

In July, Noem signed an executive order banning the South Dakota Department of Education from applying for the available $2.1 million grants in history and civics because of her concerns over ties to Critical Race Theory.

The American Bar Association said in January 2021 CRT “exposes the ways that racism is often cloaked in terminology regarding “mainstream,” “normal,” or “traditional” values or “neutral” policies, principles, or practices.”

The proposed bill comes as the process to set South Dakota’s new social studies standards has been delayed.

This is the third bill Noem has publicly proposed. Last week, she announced legislation to “Protecting Fairness in Women’s Sports” which would impact athletes from kindergarten all the way through college. She also announced “restore protections for prayer in schools.”

The bill states “only female athletes, based on their biological sex, may participate in any team, sport, or

athletic event designated as being for females, women, or girls.” It would stop transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports in South Dakota.