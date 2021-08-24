Gov. Noem appealing decision to set off fireworks at Mount Rushmore

FILE – In this July 3, 2020, file photo, fireworks light the sky over the Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, S.D. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sued the U.S. Department of Interior on Friday, May 30, 2021, in an effort to see fireworks shot over Mount Rushmore National Monument on Independence Day. The Republican governor successfully pushed last year for a return of the pyrotechnic display after a decade long hiatus. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has filed a brief in her appeal over the litigation of fireworks being set off at Mount Rushmore.

Noem filed the brief Monday with the United States 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, according to a release from the governor’s office.

In the release, Noem said that the Biden administration canceled the Mount Rushmore fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July on “completely arbitrary grounds,” calling it just part of continued hypocrisy on the issue.

“We are appealing the District Court’s incorrect decision so that we can return the Fireworks Celebration to Mount Rushmore and honor our nation’s birthday at America’s Shrine to Democracy for next year and in the future,” Noem said.

The appeal comes after Noem sued officials in Biden’s administration on April 30 to allow the Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration. Weeks before filing the lawsuit, Noem asked President Biden in a letter to allow fireworks at Mount Rushmore after National Park Service (NPS) Regional Director Herbert Frost said in a letter to the state in March that NPS denied a permit for the fireworks this year, citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, tribal opposition and the environment.

Federal Judge Robert A. Lange ruled against Noem in June, saying the state did not meet requirements for him to rule in Noem and the state’s favor.

In the release, Noem’s office said the 2020 celebration was held safely and responsibly. It also had a positive impact on the state’s economy. Noem argued in the brief that the NPS conducted a 66-page Environmental Assessment and a 35-page Finding of No Significant Impact for the 2020 celebration. Three months later, the state submitted a request to hold the celebration again in 2021, but said the NPS denied the permit. She claims NPS “failed to provide a reasoned explanation for [its] decision; failed to acknowledge (much less) distinguish the exhaustive findings that NPS issued just a year prior; and failed to provide evidence supporting its decision.”

