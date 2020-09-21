Gov. Noem announces special session for South Dakota legislature

FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, that as part of the state’s settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union, the state will not enforce parts of the laws that made it a crime to direct or encourage others to “riot.” The ACLU sued over the laws, saying they infringed on free speech rights. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced Monday that there will be a special session of the state legislature in October to determine how to use federal stimulus relief funds.

The legislature will meet on October 5. During the special session, the legislature will consider legislation related to the use the federal funds, which includes $1.25 billion allocated to South Dakota in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF).

“South Dakota has used our federal CRF funds as intended to cover many costs related to COVID-19,” Noem said. “We’re in tremendous shape in our fight against this virus. My team and I have spent many hours talking with numerous legislators, especially leadership, as well as the general public. I look forward to hearing from the entire legislature in its official capacity.”

The state has until December 30 to spend the CRF. Some of the funds have already been allocated. The governor’s office said funds have already been located to the areas listed below.

$200 million was allocated for city and county government operations

More than $100 million for the Re-employment Insurance Fund

Nearly $100 million for state public safety and public health officials

$75 million for K-12 schools

More than $20 million for universities and technical colleges

Noem has also proposed up to $400 million in small business grants and up to $100 million in grants to community-based healthcare providers.