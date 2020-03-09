Gov. Noem announces room in budget for pay increases and hemp

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Kristi Noem said South Dakota’s state budget will have enough room to launch an industrial hemp program and to raise pay for teachers and state employees.

The Republican governor said that increases in tax revenue and cuts to other programs will carve out enough money to give a 2% bump to funding for pay increases. Noem will also get the $3.5 million she says is necessary to “responsibly” start an industrial hemp program.

The announcement clears up several outstanding disputes as the session nears its conclusion this week.

The South Dakota Senate is voting on a proposal to legalize industrial hemp, and until recently there has been a discrepancy between what legislators and Noem think the program will cost.

After Noem originally said she would need $3.5 million in the state budget, lawmakers argued the governor’s estimates were excessive and put forward their own estimate of around $1 million.

