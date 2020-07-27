Gov. Noem announces online program to help dislocated workers

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces on Monday, June 22, 2020, that city and county governments will be able to access federal coronavirus relief funds as she speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — Gov. Kristi Noem is creating a new program to help workers dislocated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Noem announced the launch of UpSkill, which consists of 22 online certificate programs in high-demand fields including business, healthcare and manufacturing at little or no cost.

“South Dakota is poised to bounce back from COVID-19 stronger than ever before. For those looking for a new career path as we get back to normal, UpSkill is here to help you,” Noem said. “This educational program will provide a clear pathway to stable careers.”

The programs will begin in the fall at South Dakota’s four technical colleges:

Lake Area Technical College

Mitchell Technical College

Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls

Western Dakota Technical College.

Participants must be eligible for re-employment assistance through the Board of Technical Education and the Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) and must must be considered a dislocated worker.

UpSkill is funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund, CARES Act and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

More information about the new program can be found at the UpSkill website.

