PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she is appointing Joan Adam to the role of Secretary of the Department of Health.

Adam will take over the post previously held by Kim Malsam-Rysdon, who left the department in early January 2022. Adam has served as interim Secretary since that time.

“Joan has done an excellent job serving the people of South Dakota in her many years at the Department of Health,” said Noem in the announcement. “The Department has continued to run smoothly during her time as Interim Secretary, and I look forward to continuing to work with her to keep our state healthy.”

Adam has served within the DOH for 20 years in the role of Division Director for Administration, overseeing the SD Public Health Laboratory, Correctional Healthcare Services, the Offices of Vital Records and Health Statistics, and Health Information Technology. Prior to that, she served as a program administrator in health promotion and disease prevention.

“I am honored that Governor Noem has put her trust in me to lead the Department of Health,” said Adam. “It is a privilege to work alongside our state’s dedicated public health professionals. I look forward to continuing the important mission of the department which is to protect and improve the health of every South Dakotan.”