Gov. Noem announces chief of staff leaving for Board of Regents

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem addresses the Legislature, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Capitol in Pierre. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces that her top aide will change for the third time during her tenure as governor.

She will appoint her current chief of staff to the Board of Regents later this month.

Venhuizen says in a statement that he had intended his time in the governor’s office to be short-term. However, he became Noem’s longest-serving chief of staff, spending just over a year in the role.

Noem has seen consistent turnover of her top staff since she became governor in 2019. Another senior staff member, Maggie Seidel, left Noem’s office last month.