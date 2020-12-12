Gov. Noem announces additional small business, healthcare grants

House Speaker Steve Haugaard (L) and Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden (R) welcome Governor Kristi Noem before a joint session of the state legislature today in Pierre. Photo by Patrick Callahan, 2020.

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — Gov. Kristi Noem announced more grants totaling up to $345 million are available for small businesses, non-profits, and healthcare providers to apply.

According to a release, Noem announced the additional grants are for services dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“South Dakota is in a strong position thanks to the amazing work of our small businesses and healthcare providers,” said Governor Noem. “This additional relief will help ensure that our economic engines continue to thrive and our healthcare providers have the resources they need to continue the excellent care they give to our friends, family, and neighbors.”

Eligible small businesses and non-profit organizations can apply for up to $195 million in grants to compensate for reductions in cash flow from September through November. The additional healthcare grants will help cover expenses and lost revenue in October and November for healthcare providers. $150 million dollars is available to eligible healthcare providers, with $75 million available for hospitals, nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, and $75 million available for other community-based providers of safety net programs.

To qualify, providers must deliver services in underserved areas of the state or to persons who are uninsured or part of a vulnerable population such as seniors, persons with disabilities, or children.

Funds will offset increased costs and lost revenue due to COVID-19 and ensure continuation of essential healthcare services.

Applications for the additional grant will be accepted starting December 14 through December 20. Additional information, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, is available at South Dakota’s COVID website.