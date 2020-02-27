Gov. Kristi Noem says state prepared for ‘low’ coronavirus threat

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem says the state has created an internal task force to prepare South Dakota for the possibility of a new coronavirus outbreak.

The Republican governor called the threat of an outbreak in the state “very low.”

But she is making sure that physicians can test for the virus and provide care if people are infected.

State agencies across the United States are preparing for an outbreak of the virus, even while President Donald Trump has tried to minimize fears of an outbreak.

Noem said the state is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get testing equipment so that cases of the virus can be identified quickly.