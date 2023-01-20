SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is calling for an investigation after she says Social Security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee.

In a news release, Noem claims nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers were compromised including her own, members of her family and several public figures.

Noem is pushing U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella is taking a closer look at the governor’s claims and concerns. Look for updates to be posted in this story.