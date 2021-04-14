Gov. Kristi Noem declines request to help house migrant children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced Wednesday the state of South Dakota will not be taking any “illegal immigrants” who the Biden Administration wants to relocate.

South Dakota won't be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate. My message to illegal immigrants… call me when you're an American. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 14, 2021

The federal request is asking states to accept migrant children. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts have also denied the request to help house migrant children.

According to the Associated Press, in March, the U.S. government picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling alone across the Mexican border. It’s the largest monthly number ever recorded.

In December of 2019, Noem agreed to allow refugees into South Dakota in 2020 under the Trump Administration.

According to American Immigration Council, in 2016, the state had about 5,000 undocumented immigrants, which accounted for 19% of the state’s immigrant population and about 1% of the state’s total population.

Between 2010 and 2014, 3,609 U.S. citizens in South Dakota lived with at least one undocumented family member and 2,485 children were among those living with an undocumented family member.