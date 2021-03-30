Gov. Kristi Noem declares state of emergency for drought, fire conditions

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an order, which declares a state of emergency through June 1 due to severe drought and dangerous fire conditions in South Dakota.
Executive Order 2021-07 is in response to the numerous fires occurring throughout the state. The order allows the state to provide greater assistance to the response efforts of local and volunteer firefighters.
A release said that Gov. Noem has spent the past two days overseeing the response to the Schroeder Fire outside Rapid City while monitoring other fire incidents.
On Monday, authorities said wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of at least 400 homes northwest of Rapid City and shut down Mount Rushmore.