Gov. Kristi Noem declares state of emergency for drought, fire conditions

Smoke from a wildfire in the Black Hills of South Dakota blankets an area on the outskirts of Rapid City, S.D., where police set up a roadblock on Monday, March 29, 2021. There were at least three wildfires west that were burning west of Rapid City on a day when wind gusts ranged from 50 to 72 mph. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said at least 400 homes had been evacuated and about 250 firefighters were battling the blaze that started near the town of Nemo. (Siandhara Bonnet/Rapid City Journal via AP)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an order, which declares a state of emergency through June 1 due to severe drought and dangerous fire conditions in South Dakota.

Executive Order 2021-07 is in response to the numerous fires occurring throughout the state. The order allows the state to provide greater assistance to the response efforts of local and volunteer firefighters.

A release said that Gov. Noem has spent the past two days overseeing the response to the Schroeder Fire outside Rapid City while monitoring other fire incidents.

On Monday, authorities said wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of at least 400 homes northwest of Rapid City and shut down Mount Rushmore.