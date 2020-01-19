Closings
GOP group wants SD party chair to resign over Saudi lobbying

South Dakota News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A group of South Dakota Republicans wants the state party chairman to resign because of his lobbying work for Saudi Arabia.

The Fall River County Republicans’ Central Committee unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday night alleging that state GOP Chairman Dan Lederman has a conflict of interest.

Lederman tells the Argus Leader he’s proud of his record as state Republican chairman. Lederman signed a contract last month to receive $10,000 per month to lobby for Saudi Arabia.

The resolution has been sent to the party’s State Central Committee for consideration.

Fall River County is in western South Dakota.

