Girl injured at Sioux Falls daycare playground has died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a young child who was injured at a Sioux Falls daycare center earlier this week has died.

Authorities say the 3-year-old girl was using playground equipment on Monday afternoon at the daycare facility when a rope became tangled around her neck.

A CaringBridge site identifies the child as Sophia Biver. A post says a CT scan on Wednesday showed there was no recovery possible from her brain injury. She died later that day.

Clemens says police are still investigating.