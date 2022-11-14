SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This midterm election saw a new generation heading to the polls –some for the first time.

Across the country and here in South Dakota, a record number of Gen Z voters had their voices heard on election day.

“You don’t hear about the younger generation being passionate about politics. Usually, it is only the older generations,” said Taylor Sutton, SDSU freshman.

This was Sutton’s first election being able to vote.

“Being able to vote is a way to express yourself, express your opinions, and honestly create change,” Sutton said.

Sutton was not the only student who voted for the first time. 18-year-old Grace Guetter says she was prepared to cast her vote.

“When I was 16, 17, I started realizing, you know what, in the next election I’m gonna be voting so I better pay attention to what I’m actually gonna be voting on,” Guetter said.

She says voting allows the younger generation a voice.

“Standing up and saying like, No, this is what I want, This is what I think is best for a country. That’s really important and that’s really empowering,” Guetta said.

Students also say Gen Z will have to do more than just vote in upcoming elections.

“It’s great to see what’s going on and what’s on the table but it’s also great to know what we are voting for,” said Nick Grote, SDSU sophomore.

“It’s not gonna be the Gen Z world if we’re just voting. We have to, we have to run for election, we have to protest, we have to do our civic duty,” said Ben Connor, poli-sci student.

Florida welcomed its first Gen z member of Congress. Maxwell Frost was elected to Florida’s 10th congressional district, he is 25 years old.