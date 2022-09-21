SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Garretson man is headed to prison for repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl.

Tuesday, a Minnehaha County Judge sentenced 36-year-old Skyler White to 25 years behind bars for the crime, as well as for having pornographic images of the victim.

Between August and November of last year, White hired a 15-year-old girl to do cleaning jobs for him. The second time they met, he raped her. The victim told police this happened at least 25 times. On some occasions, he got violent by choking her and holding a pillow over her face so she couldn’t scream, court papers say.

White pleaded guilty to two counts of 4th-degree rape and two counts of possessing child pornography as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. In court, the judge said police found 23 nude photos of the victim on White’s phone.

Tuesday in court, the state’s attorney read an impact statement written by the 15-year-old victim. In the statement, she said she thought White was someone she could trust and that he was going to help her with her sick grandma. He turned out to be a monster, she says, who gave her STDs.

White’s attorney said he was remorseful and took responsibility by turning himself in and pleading guilty. White told the courtroom he made a mistake and said that mistake doesn’t define who he is.

The judge said she didn’t buy that White didn’t know the victim’s age. She also told him he abused the victim’s trust and took advantage of her.

The judge also told White he is not allowed to have contact with the victim for 40 years.