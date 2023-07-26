MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Mitchell are investigating several incidents in the western part of the city.

Officials say several garages and vehicles were entered in the area around Patton Young Park Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Around this same time, a white pickup was stolen from the 600 block of South Junita Street.

Police say the pickup is believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run in the 1300 block of West Havens Avenue. Authorities say it was also involved in a short pursuit.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 605-996-1700.