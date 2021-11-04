Funeral services set for Jean Rounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Funeral services for Jean Rounds will take place later this week.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, with a 6 p.m. prayer service.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 6, at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, with burial to follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pierre. The services will be live-streamed on Jean’s obituary page.

Jean Rounds died on Tuesday. She had been diagnosed with sarcoma cancer in May 2019.