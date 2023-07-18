LUVERNE, M.N. (KELO) — Many communities are dealing with a childcare shortage.

In southwest Minnesota, Rock County is short at least 120 licensed childcare spots for kids 0-5.

A planned childcare center in Luverne will help fill the gap in the area.

The Kids Rock! Child Care Center will eventually take over an existing 30,000-square-foot building near the city’s aquatics and fitness center.

The non-profit center will be able to accommodate 186 children, from infants to school-age kids.

“It may take a few years to ramp up to full capacity, but we are not just solving an immediate problem. We are also planning for the future,” Luverne economic development director Holly Sammons said.

Most of the $6.3 million remodeling budget will be been covered by a federal grant and money from the City of Luverne and Rock County.

Now, the Kids Rock! non-profit and the Luverne Area Community Foundation are partnering to raise the remaining $1 million.

That money will help provide things such as playground equipment, high chairs, and cribs.

“Any gift is needed and appreciated. Whether it’s small or incredibly generous gift, they all add together, and once $1 million is reached we’re going to have an amazing facility in our region,” Luverne Area Community executive director Emily Crabtree said.

Day care is critical for economic growth.

“If you don’t have day care in your community, those are difficult challenges if you want people to grow in your community, young families to come and move and have that workforce that builds out our community,” Luverne Mayor Pat Baustian said.

Project leaders hope remodeling work, which could take 10-12 months, will start after the first of the year.

That puts the center’s planned opening date in 2025.

If you’d like to learn more about the project or donate, click here.