SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A 35-year-old Sioux Falls man, who was on probation for drug charges, is back in jail facing 10 felony counts of child pornography.

KELOLAND News did a ride along Wednesday with the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force.

Our news crew was there and obtained exclusive video of when Daniel Siegling was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Sheriff’s deputies escorted Siegling out of an apartment building in southern Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon and walked him right past our cameras.

“He was in there alone, he actually answered the door surprisingly,” Deputy Sheriff Ryan Qualseth said.

But deputies say Siegling didn’t answer it right away.

“When we knocked, there wasn’t a peephole, so, he couldn’t see who we were outside the door, he opened the door and he was surprised to see it was us,” Qualseth said.

Siegling made his first court appearance today on 10 counts of child pornography. The prosecutor says the case started with a cyber tip.

During the investigation, authorities say Siegling had over 300 videos and pictures of child pornography, mostly of young children being raped.

Daniel Siegling

Siegling only has one prior felony conviction out of Brookings County, but the judge, in this case, called him a danger to the community and set bond at $100,000 cash.

The Minnehaha County fugitive task force tracks down suspected wanted criminals, like Siegling, almost every day.

Most of the time, deputies show up unannounced.

“When you have serious warrants like this and if they find out they’re wanted, especially if they have any international connections or out-of-state connections, they’ll leave, that makes it a lot harder for us to track them down,” Qualseth said.

The judge says she will check on Siegling’s probation status and could lower bond, but for now, she’s keeping it at $100,000 cash.