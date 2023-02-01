PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Senate has censured one of its own.

Lawmakers voted to approve the recommendation from the Senate Select Committee to censure Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, who the committee found engaged in harassment.

A staff member for the Legislative Research Council has accused her of unprofessional conduct, alleging that Frye-Mueller said the staffer’s vaccinated baby “could get down syndrome, or autism.” The staffer has also alleged that Frye-Mueller claimed vaccines will be fatal for the baby.

Julie Frye-Mueller

Frye-Mueller denies discussing Down Syndrome, autism or death with the staffer. She told the committee Tuesday night that she does not believe vaccines kill babies.

Sen. David Wheeler shared the details of the report put together by the Senate Select Committee with the full Senate before a vote on the matter.

A censure is an official reprimand, and its adoption by the Senate required support from 21 of the 35 senators. The final vote was 33-1, with only Sen. Tom Pischke voting against the motion.

While Frye-Mueller was reinstated as a state Senator, she will have to limit her interaction and contact with staff of the Legislative Research Council, including interns and pages, to the director or the director’s designees.

Just after 5 p.m. CT, Frye-Mueller sent out a statement regarding recent events. Read that in full below: