SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow has started falling in the western part of the state. It will make its way east as we go into the weekend.

Winter weather advisories are posted in the areas shaded in blue for a wintery mix changing to snow this afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for far northwest South Dakota.

Rain and fog have formed in eastern South Dakota this morning. A cold front is expected to cut highs today from west to east.

October 26, 2023

KELOLAND’s Tyler Louder took photos of the winter weather near Deadwood Thursday.

Some pockets of snow may move into both Pierre and Aberdeen this evening, with around 1″ possible by tomorrow morning.

Friday should see a pause in the precipitation. More will be on the way this weekend as the next system moves in.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops. Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

SD 511 website as of 2:10 p.m. Thursday

As of Thursday afternoon, highways in western South Dakota are said to be slippery with scattered ice. Roads in the central part of the state are wet as the winter weather moves across the region.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said on X the freezing rain, icy and windy conditions have led to several accidents already Thursday morning.