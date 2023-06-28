SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The “Freedom Works Here” campaign has drawn more than 1,300 job applicants including 51 from South Dakota, a news release from Gov. Kristi Noem’s office said.

The nationwide campaign was launched five days ago. The top states for job inquiries are California (207), Texas (100) and Florida (88).

The campaign is focused on recruiting “freedom-loving people from all over America to live and work in South Dakota.” The campaign is using a successful model from the South Dakota Department of Tourism, Ian Fury, communications director for the Governor, said in an email to KELOLAND News.

Fury said in an email the $8 million tourism campaign generated about 874 million impressions across cable, connected TV and digital.

The $5 million nationwide workforce campaign will also use a combination of tools including digital.

Fury said initial placements for tourism freedom campaign ad in August of 2020 increased web traffic. During the campaign and in the two weeks prior, sessions increase by 109% over 2019 in the same time frame. Organic traffic to the Travel South Dakota website increased by 93%, Fury said.

Based on early numbers released by the Governor, the workforce campaign is seeing similar success so far.

The workforce campaign has captured more people than any prior campaign, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) said in a June 27 news release.

The workforce campaign is generating interest from California, just as the tourism campaign did.

One of the comments shared during the first week of the tourism campaign from a Fullerton, California, resident who asked for more information about “South Dakota and living there,” according to a comment shared by Fury.

South Dakota was one of the states that led economic coronavirus recovery in tourism and visitors in 2021, according to the U.S. Travel Association.

In tourism/visitor spending, taxable sales subject to the tourism tax dropped to $833.6 million for fiscal 2020, down $60 million. Taxable sales subject to the 1.5% tax bounced back up for fiscal 2021, reaching $862.4 million.

State officials are hoping the nationwide recruitment campaign will lower the number of job openings. As of June 20, the state had 24,239 job openings, according to the DLR. The state’s latest unemployment rate is 1.9%.

In two of the ads highlighted by Noem’s office, she plays a plumber in one and a dental worker in another. The ads highlight job apprenticeship programs, no income tax and other points about the state.