SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota businessman is accused of illegally taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID relief money.

Court documents say Richard Kamolvathin submitted two applications for his business Zolvent Pro, LLC. According to its website, Zolvent is located in Harrisburg and sells organic fertilizer.

He received two Small Business Start Up Grants totaling more than $363,000. Investigators say the applications included false statements and representations.

Court papers also accuse him of wire fraud when he bought a luxury watch worth more than $26,000.