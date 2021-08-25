Four South Dakota universities form center to disrupt criminal networks

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Four universities in South Dakota are partnering on a new center to disrupt criminal networks.

The schools will use a $4 million state grant to create the Center for Understanding and Disrupting the Illicit Economy.

South Dakota Mines in Rapid City, South Dakota State University in Brookings, Dakota State University in Madison, and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion are involved in the project.

Mines professor, Dr. Jon Kellar, will lead a team focused on identifying counterfeit goods, which he says can be used by terrorists to fund their networks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories