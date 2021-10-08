Four men charged in international scheme involving South Dakota banks, victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four men in two countries are accused of stealing millions of dollars through an international scheme, and their trials could be held in Sioux Falls.

Court papers say the group claimed to be collecting money for religious charities and humanitarian projects, and promised a return on investments, but that never happened. They’re accused of funneling millions of dollars through banks and international wire transfers then keeping the money for themselves.

The suspects include Frederick Arias. He’s a former Arizona detective who is wanted by the FBI. Authorities believe he may have left the country.

Another man worked in Norway. Court papers say Lorin Rosier claims to be the bishop of an international Christian charity. Nathan Peachey worked out of Pennsylvania and claims to be clergy. Court papers say he solicited millions from US investors. Pennsylvania records show he still has at least four active businesses and charities under his name.

There was also a man working from New Mexico accused in the case.

While the suspects aren’t from South Dakota, the case is being handled in Sioux Falls because the alleged schemes involved South Dakota banks. Some of the victims were also in the state.