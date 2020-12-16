Former South Dakota teacher pleads guilty to soliciting a student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former Sioux Falls high school teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has reached a plea deal.

Twenty-seven-year-old Daylan Fargo pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor in Minnehaha County Tuesday.

Charges of having sexual contact with a child under 16 and sexual exploitation of a minor will be dropped.

The deal calls for a maximum five years in prison.

Fargo was charged in January after the victim’s family went to police about the relationship, which began in 2017 when the student was 14.

Prosecutors say Fargo gave the student a tablet that contained sexually explicit photos and during a choir trip the two exchanged sexually explicit photos.