SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was his job to uphold the law, instead, a former South Dakota deputy is accused of breaking the law.

David Suarez faces several counts of possession of child pornography. The Aurora County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Suarez is no longer employed due to the investigation.

The sheriff says deputies strive to maintain the public’s trust.

As of Thursday morning, Suarez was being held in the Davison County Jail and was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday.