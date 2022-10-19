SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former South Dakota governor has died.

Harvey Wollman, who served as the 26th governor of South Dakota, died Tuesday, Wollman’s son told KELOLAND News. Wollman, who died of natural causes, was 87.

Wollman became governor after Richard Kneip resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore in 1978. Wollman, who was Kneip’s lieutenant governor, was sworn in as governor by his brother, Roger Wollman, who was serving as Chief Justice.

Former South Dakota Governor Harvey Wollman in 1983

Wollman served in office for five months and was the last Democrat to serve as governor in South Dakota.

Funeral services for Harvey will be announced at a later time, a news release about Wollman’s death stated.

Republican Bill Janklow defeated Roger McKellips, who won the 1978 Democratic primary for governor over Wollman, in November of that year and South Dakota voters have since elected only Republicans as governor.

Wollman spoke to KELOLAND News in 2021 about the death of another former governor Frank Farrar.