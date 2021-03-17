Former South Dakota doctor sentenced for sex abuse loses pension

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Indian Health Services officials said Tuesday that a former pediatrician sentenced for sexually abusing boys on two reservations has been stripped of his estimated $100,000-a-year pension.

Stanley Weber was convicted in Montana and South Dakota on numerous charges, including aggravated sexual abuse, for incidents that happened three decades ago on the Blackfeet and Pine Ridge reservations. He is serving life without parole at a federal prison.

Two congressmen, Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota and Rep. Greg Gianforte of Montana, asked the IHS last summer to review Weber’s record.

Johnson says he’s glad that IHS took his request seriously had revoked Weber’s pension.