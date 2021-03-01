Former South Dakota AG Jackley says he’ll seek old job

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley leaves the Supreme Court after the court hears oral arguments on a case involving a rule stemming from two, decades-old Supreme Court cases on state’s sales tax collection, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Washington. South Dakota v. Wayfair is a case arguing about whether a rule the Supreme Court announced decades ago in a case involving a catalog retailer should still apply in the age of the internet. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says he will run again for his old job in 2022.

Jackley’s announcement Monday came as current Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg faces calls for his resignation and impeachment for his involvement in a fatal car crash.

The announcement positions Jackley to replace Ravnsborg as he deals with the political crisis from striking and killing a man with his car last year.

Both men are Republicans.

Jackley was attorney general from 2009 to 2019, winning reelection twice.

He lost a Republican primary battle to Gov. Kristi Noem in 2018.