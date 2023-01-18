SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former daycare worker accused of sexual contact with children at a Lincoln County daycare in 2022 faces new charges in Minnehaha County.

Chris Phoumy’s alleged crimes in September were caught on camera at a newly opened daycare in southern Sioux Falls. Court papers say daycare staff and investigators discovered 10 different instances where Phoumy appeared to be touching children’s bottoms underneath their blankets.

He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

KELOLAND Investigates later uncovered Phoumy had previously worked at other childcare centers including Angel House in Sioux City. He was let go from Angel House due to reasons unrelated to sexual contact, according to a statement from the daycare.

The nine new counts of sexual contact with children under 16 stem from a reported incident in Minnehaha County in April 2022, which was more than four months before the Lincoln County allegations surfaced.