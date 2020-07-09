Former SDSU police officer sentenced for soliciting a 13-year-old girl

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — A former South Dakota State University (SDSU) police officer has been sentenced to spend eight years in prison for soliciting a 13-year-old girl and possessing child pornography.
Twenty-five-year-old Adam Lehnertz was a university police officer when he solicited the girl through email and exchanged photos with her in April and June of 2019.
Lehnertz pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor and possessing child pornography in a deal with prosecutors. Nine other possession counts were dismissed in exchange for his plea.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years suspended Tuesday in Brookings County.
