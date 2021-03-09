Former SD senator pleads no contest to making false report

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A former South Dakota state senator has pleaded no contest to making a false domestic violence report against her ex-husband.
A magistrate judge Monday gave Lyndi DiSanto a suspended 90-day jail sentence, which means she would only serve the time if she violates the terms of her probation. Judge Todd Hyronimus granted a request by DiSanto’s attorney for a suspended imposition of a sentence which allows defendants to have their first conviction sealed if they successfully complete their sentence.
DiSanto was also ordered to pay a $250 fine. Defense attorney Robert Pasqualucci entered the plea on DiSanto’s behalf,