Former SD senator pleads no contest to making false report

FILE – In this an. 28, 2016 file photo, South Dakota Republican state Rep. Lyndi DiSanto speaks at the Capitol in Pierre, S.D. DiSanto, a South Dakota lawmaker who came under fire two years ago when she shared an “All Lives Splatter” meme on Facebook, has resigned. A spokeswoman for Gov. Kristi Noem confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, that DiSanto of Box Elder has submitted her resignation. The Rapid City Journal reports DiSanto posted a message to her personal Facebook page saying she is planning to move out of state by Jan. 1. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A former South Dakota state senator has pleaded no contest to making a false domestic violence report against her ex-husband.

A magistrate judge Monday gave Lyndi DiSanto a suspended 90-day jail sentence, which means she would only serve the time if she violates the terms of her probation. Judge Todd Hyronimus granted a request by DiSanto’s attorney for a suspended imposition of a sentence which allows defendants to have their first conviction sealed if they successfully complete their sentence.

DiSanto was also ordered to pay a $250 fine. Defense attorney Robert Pasqualucci entered the plea on DiSanto’s behalf,