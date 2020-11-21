Former Rapid City priest faces child pornography charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A former priest convicted of stealing $260,000 in cash donations from the Diocese of Rapid City is now accused of having sexual contact with a minor and possessing child pornography.

The Rapid City Journal reports 42-year-old Marcin Garbacz was indicted in February but the case was only unsealed on Friday.

Garbacz is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Monday after a jury convicted him in March of 65 financial crimes.

The new charges stem from an FBI agent coming across child pornography on one of Garbacz’s thumb drives during the financial crimes investigation.