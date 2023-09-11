Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Republican party hosted the Monumental Leaders Rally with key speakers South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Former President Donald Trump.

Over 7,000 people were in attendance in the Ice Arena at the Monument. Governor Kristi Noem got the crowd ready for former president Donald Trump.

“This is real America, South Dakota is the example you should share with the rest of the country. You made America great once, let’s do it again,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

As she introduced Trump, Noem made her stance clear for who she’d be supporting in the 2024 presidential election.

“It is my honor to present to you the man in the arena. He is a man of significance, he is the leader, the fighter that our country needs. He has my full and complete endorsement for President of the United States of America,” Noem said.

As thunderous applause erupted in the arena, Trump took the podium to speak to the people of South Dakota.

“Hard-working, God-fearing patriots in the heartland of America. I want to thank one of the most successful Governors in the entire nation. An incredible person, South Dakota’s own, Kristi Noem. Thank you Kristi,” Former President Donald Trump said.

Trump spoke about the hard-working people here in this state and turned his focus to the farmers who he said he works very hard for.

“But we will stand up for South Dakota workers and we will stand up for South Dakota farmers. Nobody has ever taken care of the farmers like President Trump,” Trump said.

Trump believes South Dakota to be one state that always has his back.

“But I don’t see how we can lose with the farmers and the manufacturers, same thing,” Trump said.

Trump’s exit was to a sea of cheers and an arena full of support.

Donald Trump was in Iowa today as he continued his tour of the Midwest.