CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls Police Officer facing child pornography charges has reached a plea deal.

Last year, a grand jury indicted Matthew Jock on five counts of child porn possession and distribution — Thursday at the Lincoln County Courthouse, he pleaded guilty to two of those counts.

The case against the 24-year-old goes back to January of 2022 when, according to court documents, South Dakota authorities were alerted to a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a Kik Messenger account containing videos of child pornography.

“That tip led them to Mr. Jock at his residence in south Sioux Falls, Lincoln County,” Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman said in 2022.

Court documents say Jock admitted to authorities that he had used the Kik account reported in the cyber tip. He was accused of looking at sexual videos involving children and sharing them with other Kik Messenger accounts.

After Jock’s arrest last year, Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said he was upset and troubled by the news.

“We do not take this lightly. We understand the impact this has on the community and this department and we will always be working to build trust and improve out position and make sure that we have the trust of the community and that’s of paramount importance to us,” Thum said in 2022.

The Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s Office is asking that Jock be sentenced to 15 years in prison with five suspended.

Jock’s sentencing date is set for September after a psychosexual evaluation ordered by the state, which isn’t unusual in these kinds of cases.