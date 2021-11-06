Former LifeScape supervisor’s abuse case heading to trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The case of a former LifeScape supervisor, accused of abusing a child under her care, is headed to trial.

Our sister station, KELOLAND, has uncovered cases of abuse at LifeScape since 2016. The latest case is now working its way through the courts.

40-year-old Zhanna Ohanesyan is facing one felony charge of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

Prosecutors say in June, Ohanesyan dragged a 14-year-old girl with intellectual disabilities across the floor, causing rug burns on both of her shoulders.

Ohanesyan’s attorney says the girl has a history of aggression and self-injury and wants all of her records over the last year from LifeScape, as well as disciplinary actions taken against another LifeScape employee in an incident involving the same girl. LifeScape’s attorney told the judge at a hearing today in court that their client’s files should be protected under HPPA laws.

LifeScape also said that 13 days before the incident with Ohanesyan, another employee went into the girl’s room and grabbed her out of bed and pulled her across the room when she refused to go to school.

LifeScape says daily skin checks showed that the girl didn’t have any injuries from that incident.

LifeScape also denies that the girl is overly aggressive, but says that she sometimes slapped people and tipped over chairs that people were sitting in, as well as scooted herself across the ground for stimulation.

The judge in the case will issue a decision next week on which LifeScape records, if any, must be released to the defense.

Ohanesyan is scheduled to go on trial January 31st.