SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls couple is collaborating with the Multi-Cultural Center on a goal of providing affordable and accessible food options to people who need them.

Starting next month, the Multi-Cultural Center will have a monthly pop-up market where people can go and shop for affordable name-brand foods.

The products offered will be provided by Fair Market. Kristen and Greg Johnson opened Fair Market to keep unused food out of landfills and provide food and toiletries at reasonable costs.

“Perfectly good and safe food sold at a significant discount back to us because we’re willing to either sell a partial pallet, reduce something that a large grocery store chain wouldn’t do. And then we pass those savings on to folks and help get brand names into people pantries,” said Greg Johnson, co-owner of Fair Market.