Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe received federal approval for hemp growing pan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY) – A South Dakota Native American tribe has received federal approval to produce hemp making them one of the first tribes in the country to do so.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe’s hemp-growing plan has been approved by the Department of Agriculture.

The Santee Sioux are one of three tribes and three states to receive approval from the department.

Two other South Dakota tribes are still waiting for decisions on their plans.

South Dakota’s governor has vetoed legislature allowing hemp cultivation in the state by farmers outside of reservations.

