Flags in South Dakota flying at half-staff in honor of Jean Rounds

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff statewide in honor of former South Dakota First Lady Jean Rounds.

Jean Rounds was also the wife of U.S. Senator Mike Rounds from South Dakota. She died on Tuesday at the age of 65. She had been undergoing treatment for sarcoma cancer since May of 2019.

“Jean has been a gentle, steady support for her family and for our state for many years,” said Governor Noem, “She didn’t seek out the spotlight, but her impact was felt on the lives of so many South Dakotans. Let’s hold Mike and Jean’s entire family up in our prayers.”

Flags are to fly at half-staff from sunrise until sundown on Saturday, November 6.

A visitation for Jean Rounds will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a 6 p.m. prayer service at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 6, at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pierre.