Five presumptive cases of Coronavirus found in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has five COVID-19 cases including one death possibly linked to the strain of Coronavirus causing a global outbreak, Gov. Kristi Noem confirmed.

State health officials say the person who died was a man between the age of 60 and 69 from Pennington County. They are waiting for medical examiner confirmation but said he tested positive for COVID-19. Noem said he had underlying medical conditions. The man died earlier Tuesday.

The governor’s office said four other people with cases, all travel-related, are not hospitalized at this time.

Male 40-49 – Beadle County

Male 50-59 – Charles Mix County

Female 30-39 – Davison County

Male 40-49 – Minnehaha County

The state doesn’t believe the cases are inter-related. They all involved travel outside of South Dakota, but not necessarily internationally.

“The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Pierre has confirmed the first presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Dakota,” Noem said in a statement. “The cases are travel related. While we wait for the CDC to conduct their confirmatory testing, the Department of Health staff is working to identify additional people who came in close contact with these individuals to decrease the spread of illness.”

Test results are considered “presumptive positive” until the result is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said presumptive positive cases are to be treated as if they are confirmed cases.

Noem has partially activated the state’s emergency operations center. Officials have opened a hotline at 800-997-2800.

There are about tests for 800 people available, and the state has requested more.

“Our team has been preparing for weeks, and I am confident we have the right people in place to address this fluid situation. Without panicking, I encourage all South Dakotans to take this seriously – now is the time to prepare and to stay informed.”

Noem held a media briefing at 4:30 p.m. Watch the meeting below.

The virus was first reported in Wuhan, China on Dec. 31, 2019.

This is a developing story.