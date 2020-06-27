Firework safety remains top priority during the holiday

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – South Dakota’s Fire Marshal said safety must be a priority when it comes to using fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday.

The display of fireworks is a tradition of the holiday celebration, but Fire Marhsal Paul Merriman said if they are not handled properly, fireworks can also become deadly.

“Every year throughout the nation, we hear stories of people getting hurt or being killed because of fireworks. There is also the chance for property damage when the fireworks are not properly used,” Merriman said.

Firework sales are legal in South Dakota from June 27 through July 5. The final day to legally light off fireworks is July 5.

In addition, South Dakota has experienced a lot of hot and dry conditions and Merriman said these conditions also pose a potential risk for those lighting off fireworks.

For additional firework safety tips click here.