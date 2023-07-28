RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Each month the Rapid City Fire Department holds hands-on training on a different situation.

Gas and electric cars may look the same, but when it comes to dealing with a fire they have some big differences.

Thursday morning, firefighter crews were training on how to deal with electrical car fires effectively.

“We’re telling crews that it’s an electrical vehicle with the battery compartment underneath that’s starting to start on fire and beginning the early stages of thermal runaway. The way to mitigate that is to just spray copious amounts of water on it to try and keep it cool, to counteract that thermal runaway,” Training Section Lt. Roy Kottwitz said.

Being able to know your enemy is the best way to help these firefighters.

“To be able to get those hands-on experiences that we’ve been able to get with today’s drill and with West River Electric. We’ve been able to see different cars, different manufacturers and different ways we can mitigate that risk,” Journeyman Firefighter Paramedic Nick Knotek said.

As the firefighters are preparing to adjust to the training that they’ll have of working in a parking structure, up on the fourth floor. It lets them be more comfortable in those dire need situations where they can’t get the engine right up to the fire.

“We’re having our pump operators practice taking a hydrant, getting an established water supply. We’re having them connect to a standpipe, a simulated standpipe in the building. We’re also having crews work their way up the stairwell as they would in a high-rise fire or any kind of elevated fire we can’t just drive the engine up close to,” Kottwitz said.

When firefighters are unable to have quick and easy access to water, they all have to work together.

“It’s teamwork. It’s very labor intensive to get to the fourth story with all of our gear, all of our personnel in a timely manner,” Knotek said.

Today’s training was just one of many that helps keep firefighters prepared for the challenges that could come up on a call.