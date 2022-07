YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt during a Wednesday afternoon fire northeast of Yankton.

The Yankton Fire Department says crews were called to the scene at around 4 p.m. Around 50 hay bales were burning as firefighters arrived.

Courtesy Yankton Fire Department



Courtesy Yankton Fire Department

Courtesy Yankton Fire Department

They used nozzles to start putting the fire out, while the land owner helped by moving burning hay away from buildings.

Officials say the fire was caused by a tool being used to cut steel pipe.