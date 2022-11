EDMUNDS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Edmunds County say 13 departments responded to a grass fire on Sunday.

Tractors with discs attached also helped contain the fire.

According to the Edmunds County Emergency Management, it happened between Bowdle and Roscoe.

The fire burned around 12 miles long and from a half mile to a mile and a half wide at times.

One fire truck and tractor did burn up, but no one was hurt.