Fire expert: Mount Rushmore fireworks display ill-advised

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A fire expert says a fireworks display planned at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial is “ill-advised” given the abnormally dry conditions and risk of summer wildfires.

The July 3 event could attract 7,5000 people, possibly including President Donald Trump.

Bill Gabbert is the former fire management officer for Mount Rushmore and six other national parks in the region.

He says shooting fireworks over the extremely flammable ponderosa pine forest should not be done.

The fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day has not happened since 2009, when it was ended because of fire danger after a pine beetle infestation.